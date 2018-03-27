Mumbai cops resort to old ways, put up posters of cricket bookie wanted in 16 cases

In an attempt to trace a cricket bookie, the Azad Maidan police have resorted to an age-old method of putting posters of wanted criminals across the town. Thus, many walls in Ulhasnagar have posters with a photo of the wanted bookie – Anil Bhagwandas Jayshinghani, 52.

Jayshinghani, an Ulhasnagar resident is wanted by the Azad Maidan police from May 1, 2015 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and forgery.

He had allegedly forged the signature of a doctor attached to Lilavati Hospital, in an attempt to seek temporary bail from the Bombay High Court. The court had declared him absconding after the doctor said that he had not signed the medical certificate.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Babasaheb Misal from Azad Maidan police station said, “The case dated back to 2015, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers raided two premises, co-owned by Jayshinghani, in connection with betting.”

He had then, allegedly, first got admitted to the hospital saying that he was ill. Later, he sought bail in the high court by showing his transit bail on medical grounds alleging that his wife, Karisma Anil Jayshinghani, 41, needed to undergo a CT scan for a surgery, which could not be done without his presence.

“Jayshinghani had then submitted a letter signed by a doctor at Lilavati hospital sanctioning his transit bail for three weeks,” said Misal.

However, after investigation, the police found that he had presented a bogus certificate in the name of the doctor.

“This bookie is accused in over 16 cases registered in Mumbai, Goa, Assam, Ahmedabad and Rajasthan from 1985 to 2017,” said Misal.

The officers said they had tried tracing Jayshinghani, but have had no head way yet.

The police officers have sent teams to the North east states of the country to look for him as he had been working there too.

“We had received a tipoff that he would be in Assam, but we could not trace him. We are now appealing to Ulhasnagar citizens to help us nab him,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.