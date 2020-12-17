e-paper
Mumbai: CR to start AC local services between CSMT and Kalyan stations

Mumbai: CR to start AC local services between CSMT and Kalyan stations

The first AC local train service will depart from Kurla at 5.42am and will reach CSMT at 6.12am. Five AC train services will be operated during peak hours including three in the morning and two in the evening. The last AC local train service will be operated from CSMT towards Kurla railway station at 11.25pm.

mumbai Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:51 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
AC trains will operate between Kurla-CSMT, CSMT-Dombivli, and CSMT-Kalyan railway station.
AC trains will operate between Kurla-CSMT, CSMT-Dombivli, and CSMT-Kalyan railway station.(HT PHOTO)
         

Passengers will be able to travel by air-conditioned (AC) local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations from Thursday. Central Railway (CR) will be operating 10 AC local trains on the slow corridor of its mainline.

Presently, local train services are operational only for people working in essential services and specially-abled and cancer patients. Women commuters and lawyers were also allowed to commute during a stipulated time.

The first AC local train service will depart from Kurla at 5.42am and will reach CSMT at 6.12am. Five AC train services will be operated during peak hours including three in the morning and two in the evening. The last AC local train service will be operated from CSMT towards Kurla railway station at 11.25pm.

AC trains will operate between Kurla-CSMT, CSMT-Dombivli, and CSMT-Kalyan railway station.

“The trains will be operated between Monday and Saturday. The trains are being operated by replacement on the current operating trains,” said a senior CR official.

The fares of AC local train are 1.3 times higher than the fare of normal local trains. One-way ticket journey between CSMT to Dadar will cost ₹65. CSMT to Kurla will cost ₹125, CSMT to Thane will cost ₹180 and CSMT to Kalyan will cost ₹210. Passengers can also be get monthly AC train passes.

Passenger associations have welcomed the move to operate AC local train services on CR mainline but have asked the railways to consider introducing AC trains as new services and not replacement of regular local trains. “After local trains resume for all, the replacement of train services will be a huge problem for regular passengers. AC locals should be introduced as additional train services,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

CR operated its first AC local train on the trans-harbour route between Thane-Vashi and Thane-Panvel railway stations on January 30 this year. Sixteen AC train services are operated.

City’s first local train service was introduced on Western Railway on December 25, 2017 between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

