Mumbai: Criminal escapes from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Police said they have launched a manhunt for Chhotu Lalman Varma

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:15 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chhotu Lalman Varma escaped from hospital on Thursday.
Chhotu Lalman Varma escaped from hospital on Thursday.(Sourced)
         

A 25-year-old man facing robbery and drug peddling charges, who was arrested on October 27, escaped from a hospital on Thursday after he was admitted there for Covid-19 treatment.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for Chhotu Lalman Varma. Varma was arrested for the possession of 120 gram mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, and sent in seven-day judicial custody. “Before sending him to jail, the police, as per new mandatory procedure, sent him for Coronavirus testing and he tested positive. On court’s order, he was admitted to the GT Hospital...” said a police officer

Dinesh Kadam, the senior inspector of Byculla police station, said Varma faces cases of theft, robbery, drug peddling. “We have informed other police stations about Varma’s escape and are hoping to arrest him soon,” he said.

