Mumbai dentist hit by car while crossing at Marine Drive dies

Six days after being knocked down by a speeding car at Marine Drive, Dipali Lahamate, a student of Nair Hospital Dental College, succumbed to the injuries on Friday.

According to an eye-witness, a driver of Honda City -- Napean Sea Road resident and teacher Shikha Jhaveri -- jumped the traffic light that required her to stop and rammed into Lahamate, who was walking towards Sir JJ Hospital Gymkhana on the zebra-crossing on the road on Saturday.

The eye-witness, a resident of Tardeo, said he left for the parking lot opposite Kaiwalyadham at Marine Drive around 3.15pm to fetch his motorcycle. “I saw a woman crossing the road. She was talking on her mobile phone. A speeding Honda City rammed into the woman and fled,” he said. “I asked passers-by to rush her to the hospital and starting following the white car. At the Mafatlal signal at Charni Road, I intercepted the car and parked my motorcycle in front of it. As the traffic police approached me, I told them the car driver had knocked down a pedestrian. By then, the Marine Drive police, too, approached us and detained the woman.”

Lahamate was rushed to the nearest Bhatia Hospital around 4.30pm by an unknown car owner, who was new in the city and couldn’t navigate through traffic to locate the nearest hospital. On Tuesday, Lahamate was shifted to the government-run JJ hospital, as her family couldn’t afford to pay the rising bills. She remained in coma and was diagnosed with a subconjunctival haemorrhage, which results in bleeding in the space between the brain and tissues covering the brain, along with middle cerebral artery (MCA) that leads to restricted blood supply and reduction in certain major brain functions. Doctors said she suffered multiple fractures to her hands, shoulders and legs. The family wanted to donate her organs, but she died before the mandatory sleep apnea test could be conducted.

Lahamate was on her way to attend the MBBS graduation ceremony of her brother, Abhinay, who completed his studies from Sir JJ Hospital. “She was carrying a gift for Abhinay. Belonging to a village in Ahmednagar, Rajur, and born to an anaesthetist father, Lahamate and her brother were hardworking and wanted to serve society,” said Lahamate’s classmate Pradyumna Khairnar.

Students of Nair Dental College have started social media campaigns under tags #justiceforDipali and #Thinkanddrive to create awareness about the hazards of rash driving and ensure that Jhaveri is convicted. “We want to see Jhaveri behind bars, but more than that, she needs to realise how she has ended a life which could’ve enriched many others in coming future. Especially when she hasn’t even called once or turned up in the hospital to inquire about Lahamate,” said Manish Padamane, another friend of Lahamate.

Vilas Gangawane, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station, said, “Based on the statements of the eyewitness and other passers-by, Jhaveri has been arrested for rash and negligent driving. She was presented before the court where she was granted bail.”

Gangawane said they are checking whether the CCTV at the spot was working at the time of the accident. The police will also add culpable homicide charge against Jhaveri.