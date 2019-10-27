Mumbai expected to get light showers today as cyclone Kyarr heads west

mumbai

With cyclone Kyarr swerving away from Maharashtra’s coastline, the weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Sunday and very light to light rain from Monday to Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to move towards Oman and Yemen over the next few days. On Saturday, south Mumbai crossed the 100mm mark with 101mm rain in October so far. The suburbs have recorded 73.8mm in the same duration.

Light intermittent showers were recorded throughout Saturday, with 2.2 mm rain in south Mumbai and 1.2 mm in the suburbs between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday, 1.8mm of rain was recorded in south Mumbai and there were traces of rain in the suburbs.

A significant drop in rain activity is expected from Sunday afternoon onwards, when the effects of cyclone Kyarr are expected to reduce.

“Cyclone Kyarr recurved away from the Maharashtra coastline on Saturday morning and is currently located in east central Arabian Sea, moving towards the coasts of Oman and Yemen over the next four to five days,” said Anupam Kashyapi of IMD, Pune. “As the cyclone moves further into the Arabian Sea, its effects will gradually reduce resulting in partially-clear weather for north Konkan and reduced rain for south Konkan,” he said.

Cyclone Kyarr is the third cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year after cyclones Vayu and Hikka which developed during the onset and withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in June and September. “It is a rare occurrence and is a clear indication of the impact of global warming and rising sea surface temperatures. Owing to meteorological advancements, real-time satellite information and national and international models, we were able to track minute changes for this extreme weather event as it changed from a low pressure area, depression, deep depression, and finally a cyclone. A similar scenario a decade ago would have led to massive evacuation for major cities along Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka,” said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Saturday was 5 degrees Celsius below normal. The day temperature in south Mumbai was 28.5 degrees Celsius (5.4 degree Celsius below normal) while the suburbs recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degree Celsius below normal. The night temperature in the suburbs was 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal due to cloudy conditions, but a degree Celsius above normal in south Mumbai.

