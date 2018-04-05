Mumbai gangster murder case : Court rejects plea to play intercepted conversation

As a blow to the prosecution’s case in gangster Farid Tanasha murder case, the sessions court on Wednesday refused to allow it to play tapes containing conversations between the accused after the murder.

The prosecution had approached the court to play the tapes in the court after defence lawyer Avinash Rasal pointed out that the prosecution has not played recordings of the intercepted calls in the court. He claimed that since the recordings were not played and verified, they cannot be used as evidence.

As per the prosecution’s case, Tanasha was shot death at the behest of a builder Dattatrya Bhakare who wanted to eliminate him as he interfered in a project he was developing.

Bhakare took the help of absconding accused Bharat Nepali and Vijay Shetty for committing the murder, and for this purpose he spent Rs90 lakh.

After the murder, Mumbai Police had intercepted calls between Bhakare and Shetty. The prosecution had relied on around 30 such call recordings. However, they missed out on playing the same.

Hence, the prosecution had approached the court to allow it to play the tapes.