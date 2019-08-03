Mumbai gets 2,117.8mm rain, covers 91% of season average

mumbai

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:18 IST

With almost two months to go for the monsoon to end, Mumbai surpassed the 2,000mm rainfall mark and has so far covered 91.4% of the season’s average rain.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai, has recorded 2,117.8mm rain from June 1 to Friday (August 2) 8.30pm. The season’s average rainfall, from June to September, in Mumbai is 2,317.1mm.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau issued a ‘red alert’ [extremely heavy rain] warning for Sunday for Mumbai and for Saturday and Sunday for Thane and Palghar.

“Active monsoon conditions are being witnessed along the west coast, with excess rainfall for all Konkan districts. Strong westerly winds moving from sea to land continues to keep the monsoon surge active,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy-director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours, the west coast is likely to receive intense heavy to very heavy showers between Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

On Friday, continuous moderate to heavy showers were witnessed in the suburbs, while intermittent heavy spells were witnessed in south Mumbai through the day.

Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, the suburbs recorded 81.5mm (heavy) rain, while south Mumbai recorded only 44.6mm (moderate).

According to the weather department, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm ‘extremely heavy’.

The city and suburbs witnessed ‘moderate’ showers over the past 24 hours. The suburbs recorded 43.4mm, while south Mumbai recorded 21.2mm rain between 8.30am Thursday and 8.30am Friday with majority of the rainfall recorded overnight.

Currently, the Mumbai suburbs have received an excess of 49% rainfall for the season, while a 20% excess has been recorded for south Mumbai. Mumbai recorded its wettest July since 1901 when the Santacruz weather station recorded 1,470.4mm rain on Wednesday. In the first two days of August, Mumbai has recorded 132.4mm rain. The average for the month of August is 585.2mm.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Friday said heavy to very heavy intermittent showers are expected for Sunday, but the intensity may not be extreme. “Waterlogging may happen in several areas but there might be breaks in intense spells of rain. As of now, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Andhra Pradesh is pulling strong westerly winds gusting at 40-45 kmph over the Mumbai coast, leading to heavier showers in the suburbs than south Mumbai,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet. “From Monday onwards, rain intensity is likely to reduce with light to moderate spells expected over Mumbai and surrounding areas.”

