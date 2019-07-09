Mumbai gets 84% of July rain average in 8 days

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw heavy downpour on Monday morning, with three-digit rain figures being recorded within a span of three hours.

From July 1 to 8.30pm on July 8, Mumbai recorded 708.1mm rain, against the monthly average of 840.7mm, which means the city has received 84% of its July average rainfall within eight days. A large quantum of this rain was received between July 1 and 2, when 375.2mm rain was recorded over 24 hours, highest in 14 years and second highest in 45 years. The city has, so far, received 58% of its seasonal rain. “Visibility between 8am and 9am was less than 500m on Monday, which is not suitable for flight operations,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 108.2mm rain between 8.30am and 11.30am on Monday, falling under the ‘heavy rain’ category, while Colaba (representative of south Mumbai) recorded only 12.2mm during the same time (light showers). The highest quantum of rain in the suburbs over three hours was recorded at Andheri (90.6mm), followed by Powai at 75.8mm, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Vidyavihar areas at 73-76mm, and BKC at 66.4mm.

Over a 12-hour period (between 8.30am and 8.30pm), the suburbs recorded 122mm rain and 14.6mm was recorded in south Mumbai. Heavy rain was also recorded across Navi Mumbai at 95mm, while moderate showers were witnessed in Thane (50mm). IMD said they issued a Nowcast warning (real-time weather warning) for intense heavy rain spells (red category warning) for Mumbai at 8.30am and all state agencies were informed about possible impact by 8.45am. However, by this time, heavy rain was already underway. “Monday’s heavy showers were not highly localised like last week. Most of the rain happened starting from central Mumbai going up to the suburbs and beyond to Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar etc. The city can get 200mm rain over the next 24 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

At noon, the IMD issued a revised forecast for intermittent rain, with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs for the next 24 and 48 hours. Isolated areas in Palghar and Thane are expected to record extremely heavy rainfall over 24 hours, the IMD said. However, from noon till Monday night, only 5mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and 2mm in south Mumbai.

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve tweeted: “We request Mumbaiites to take precautions and ensure safety.”

Independent meteorologists said MMR will witness some intense showers along with waterlogging potential till July 10. “This will happen due to a break in active monsoon conditions, which will enhance rainfall in the foothills of the Himalayas, but substantially reduce over Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and Vidarbha. This situation will continue at least till July 15,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, UK.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 00:06 IST