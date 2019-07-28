Mumbai-Goa highway shut after landslide

The Mumbai-Goa highway was shut on Saturday, after a landslide occurred in the Lote Parshuram ghat, near Chiplun, around 3.15pm. Although no casualties were reported, motorists were stuck in jams for hours.

An official from the state highway traffic department said, “The Chiplun area received very heavy rainfall in the past two to three days. That might have loosened soil, resulting in the landslide.” He said it would take around eight hours to clear the road. The road was likely to be opened overnight on Sunday.

“Cars and other light vehicles were diverted to different routes of Ratnagiri district. The heavy vehicles will wait there till the road is opened,” he said.

Meanwhile, the downpour since Friday night led to flood-like situation in many districts of Konkan region on Saturday with several rivers overflowing.

Till the evening on Saturday, the Konkan region had received 121.8mm rain.

According to the recording and analysis wing of the state agriculture department, the region has received 122.2% of the average rainfall it gets in this period. “Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts received heavy to very heavy rains which led to flood-like situation at several areas,” said Konkan divisional commissioner Shivajirao Daund.

An official from the state disaster management cell said rivers such as Kundalika, Amba, Savitri of Raigad district were overflowing above the danger level.

“Around 400 villagers were shifted out of Shelva village in Raigad district following a flood-like situation. Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri is also overflowing. Residents of flood-prone and low-lying areas have been alerted and will be moved out if needed. We are monitoring the situation,” said the official.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting extremely heavy rain (over 205mm) for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Sunday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Few districts in the drought-hit Marathwada region, such as Nanded, Parbhani and Beed, also received good rainfall on Saturday. However, the situation is yet to improve as the region has received only 63% of the average rainfall despite July nearing its end. Last year, by this time, the region had received over 87% of the average rainfall.

