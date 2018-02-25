Mumbai man arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Sakinaka police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The incident happened on Friday when the girl was playing outside her father’s sweet shop in Sakinaka. The accused, Sandeep Parab, was crossing the adjoining footpath and in the CCTV footage, was seen picking up the girl .

“As soon as the parents realised, the police were informed and a team was dispatched from the police station to search the minor. While scrutinising the CCTV footage, we spotted the accused in a blue shirt picking up the girl child and leaving. Locals were asked about the identity of the person and then he was tracked,” said an officer investigating the case.

When police arrested the accused, he was interrogated after which he confessed that he had abandoned the girl in Kurla. A team of police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the minor.

“We have also added section 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act and 354 of Indian Penal Code,” added the officer.

The official said that the additional sections were added as they suspect the intentions of the accused were wrong. According to police, the CCTV footage and the support from the locals in identifying the accused helped the police in nabbing him within six hours.