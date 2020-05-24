e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi

Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi

The accused identified as Abhijeet Sonkule works as a manager in a private company and his wife Jyoti Sonkule is a clerk, according to police. They live in JB Nagar in Andheri (East), they said.

mumbai Updated: May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational image )
         

A 39-year-old Mumbai man has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting his wife over the khichdi she had cooked, officials said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Abhijeet Sonkule works as a manager in a private company and his wife Jyoti Sonkule is a clerk, according to police. They live in JB Nagar in Andheri (East), they said.

“We have registered the case and investigating the matter,” Vijay Belge, senior inspector from Andheri police station, said.

Jyoti said in her statement to the police she was assaulted by Abhijeet on May 22 as he did not like the khichdi she had cooked. She added that her husband fights with her on small issues. They have been married since December 2017.

He abused her verbally, then entered into the kitchen and picked up a rolling pin lying nearby to hit her on her stomach, chest and nose.

She started bleeding profusely from her nose due to the beating and screamed for help. Abhijeet threatened her saying that he would kill her as she called for help, Jyoti told the police.

Neighbours came to her rescue as they heard her screams and she was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In