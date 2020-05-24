Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi

mumbai

A 39-year-old Mumbai man has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting his wife over the khichdi she had cooked, officials said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Abhijeet Sonkule works as a manager in a private company and his wife Jyoti Sonkule is a clerk, according to police. They live in JB Nagar in Andheri (East), they said.

“We have registered the case and investigating the matter,” Vijay Belge, senior inspector from Andheri police station, said.

Jyoti said in her statement to the police she was assaulted by Abhijeet on May 22 as he did not like the khichdi she had cooked. She added that her husband fights with her on small issues. They have been married since December 2017.

He abused her verbally, then entered into the kitchen and picked up a rolling pin lying nearby to hit her on her stomach, chest and nose.

She started bleeding profusely from her nose due to the beating and screamed for help. Abhijeet threatened her saying that he would kill her as she called for help, Jyoti told the police.

Neighbours came to her rescue as they heard her screams and she was rushed to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Abhijeet has been booked under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).