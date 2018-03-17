Mumbai man gets 4 life terms for raping his 2 teenage daughters

A 41-year-old security guard was sentenced to four concurrent life imprisonments on Friday for repeatedly raping both his teenage daughters between 2013 and 2015.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court tried the accused on charges of rape under sections of the POCSO Act. Judge MA Baraliya ordered the convict to pay Rs45,000 to each of the survivors as compensation.

The incidents came to light when the younger survivor, 15, was crying at school and narrated the ordeal to her friend. The friend told her sister and eventually, local Shiv Sena party workers got to know of it. The man’s crimes were reported to the police in July 2015 when a group of Sena workers, including women, showed up at the house of the girls’ uncle and beat up the parents of the survivors.

The elder sister, 17, student of a civic school, told the court that the first time the accused raped her was in 2013 on a Sunday, when she was sleeping at home and her mother and younger sister had gone to her maternal aunt’s house. When she resisted him, he asked her to shut up and beat her up. The accused continued to force himself upon his elder daughter whenever he found her alone at home. Fed up with the harassment, she started working at a jewellery factory in Masjid Bunder. The girls’ mother works as a domestic help.

During her deposition, the elder girl broke down saying she does not want the accused behind the bars as he is her father, despite what he did.

When the accused appeared before her for identification, the younger girl wept and held on to another person for support. Only when she was convinced that the police would ensure no harm would come to her, she identified him. She told the court that her father came home intoxicated and then forced himself upon her. “I resisted him. He beat me up,” she told the court. When the girl resisted, he threatened her. On one occasion, he raped her by gagging her as she tried to scream.