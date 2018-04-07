Mumbai man sends lewd texts to woman, threatens her, held

A 40-year-old driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly cyber-stalking, passing lewd comments and threatening a woman from Bandra (West).

After being confronted by the complainant’s husband, the accused threatened to harm them after he came out on bail. According to the Khar police, the accused, who is a Pali Hill resident, is a driver and knew the victim through a mutual friend as they lived nearby. They had her each other’s phone numbers.

The accused started chatting with the victim on WhatsApp, starting with ‘good morning’ messages. As the victim knew him, she replied to a few messages but soon he started sending dirty messages and obscene photos to her. The victim then stopped communicating with him but the accused continued to send dirty messages.

The victim then told her husband who called up the accused but he threatened him saying he would harm him.

The couple approached the Khar police and an FIR was lodged against the accused under section 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 67 A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act.