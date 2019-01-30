Mumbai Metro-1 monthly trip pass to cost ₹25 to ₹50 more from February

Commuters using the monthly trip pass (MTP) on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor will have to shell out ₹25 to ₹50 more from February 1.

Alongside the increase in ticket prices, for every time commuters recharge their smart cards using store value passes (SVP), they will get cashbacks in the range of 2% to 10%. For instance, a commuter will get ₹80 back on a recharge of ₹800.

The MTP is valid for 30 days with 45 trips. The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates Metro-1, has decided that commuters who were earlier paying ₹750, ₹1,050 and ₹1,350 for travelling 2-5kms, 5-8kms and over 8kms respectively, will now have to pay ₹775, ₹1,150 and ₹1,375 for the same.

An MMOPL spokesperson said the move was aimed at encouraging commuters to use SVP to avail maximum benefits. “We want commuters to use the smart card and help us increase efficiency while ticketing and during entry or exit,” the spokesperson said.

The MMOPL has been facing huge losses in running the 11.5-km corridor. In November 2018, the Reliance Infra-led MMOPL had withdrawn the discount of ₹2.5 for every trip on its return journey tickets.

Since its inception in 2014, Metro fares have not been revised from the band of ₹10-₹40. In 2017, the Bombay high court quashed the proposal to hike Metro fares.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 23:58 IST