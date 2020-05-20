e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Missing Covid-19 patients cause for concern for BMC

Mumbai: Missing Covid-19 patients cause for concern for BMC

For the civic body, which is already burdened with the arduous task of containing the pandemic, untraceable patients are a major concern, as they can worsen the situation.

mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 14:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of Tuesday, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases.
Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of Tuesday, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Even as Mumbai’s Covid-19 count witnesses a significant rise with each passing day, missing coronavirus patients are proving to be a major cause for concern for the city’s civic body, which has adopted all possible means to trace them.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

This was a common occurrence in cases where people experience mild symptoms of the infection or are asymptomatic and undergo testing in private labs, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

“When people who get tested don’t furnish their correct contact details like address or phone number, we have to go looking for them after they test positive for the infection. Even testing labs make mistakes while entering contact details of the patients,” the official said.

For the civic body, which is already burdened with the arduous task of containing the pandemic, untraceable patients are a major concern, as they can worsen the situation.

Mumbai reported its first case of coronavirus on March 11 and as of Tuesday, the city has recorded over 22,700 cases.

According to a senior civic official, the BMC adopts all possible means to track down these missing patients from searching for their names on voter’s list or tracing them using property card records.

Once they are found, these patients were admitted to the BMC’s Covid-19 facilities, depending on their health condition, asymptomatic or otherwise, he said.

“We have to rifle through property card records or voters lists and even take the help of local representatives to trace missing patients,” the official said.

In some cases, the civic body even had to check the CCTV footage from private testing labs where these missing patients had been tested, he added.

Most of these untraceable patients were from slum- dominated areas, where people have some fears and misconceptions about testing positive, which prompt them to furnish fake details to avoid hospitalisation, the official added. PTI KK ARU ARU

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In