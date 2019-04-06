Mumbai Monorail: A month after phase-2 was opened, only 5 lakh use corridor

A month after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated phase-2 (Chembur to Jacob Circle) of the monorail, thereby opening up the entire monorail corridor, only around five lakh commuters have travelled in it. During the inauguration, Fadnavis had said opening of the second phase will attract a ridership of 30 lakh a month in the corridor.

As per data available with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), 5,55,054 commuters took the monorail till March 31. This has earned revenue of ₹96.29 lakh for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Fadnavis and railway minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 11.28km-long phase-2 on March 3. Operations began on March 4.

While Fadnavis had said during the inauguration that the monorail would no longer be a joyride, the numbers reveal a different story.

In the first week of its operations, the MMRDA had earned a revenue of ₹32,21,548. MMRDA officials, however, said the inauguration was a “soft launch” and ridership will increase once the frequency along the entire 19.54km-long monorail corridor reduces. As of now, the MMRDA is operating the corridor on four rakes with a frequency of 22 minutes.

“We are looking at getting more rakes to reduce the frequency,” an MMRDA official said.

A city-based transport expert, who did not wish to be named, said the MMRDA has to reduce the frequency, make ticket prices more affordable and also address safety issues to attract more commuters.

A fire in November 2017 had charred two coaches of a rake. While no one was injured, an expert committee had suggested that MMRDA must re-look at safety parameters.

