Mumbai monsoon: Teen killed after wall falls on hut Ulhasnagar; boy drowns in Kalwa nullah

A 15-year-old boy died on Monday after a portion of the boundary wall of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Ulhasnagar fell on their house at 1.30am, while a 10-year-old boy drowned in a nullah at Samrat Ashok Nagar in Kalwa.

Kiran Ghaywat, was buried in the debris, while his 40-year-old uncle Suryakant was rescued by other residents after the STP wall belonging to Ambernath Municipal Corporation collapsed on their hutment in Vadolgaon. Residents claimed the wall fell because debris from the construction work of another STP being built by Ulhasnagar municipal Corporation (UMC) was dumped along the wall. “Our officials will ascertain the cause of the wall collapse,” said an UMC official.

Vijay Pawar slipped into the nullah in Kalwa while playing with his friend. Although RDMC took him to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. An ADR was registered, said SR Bagade, senior inspector, Kalwa police station.