e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: More clean-up marshals to be deployed during festival to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules

Mumbai: More clean-up marshals to be deployed during festival to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules

Citizens not wearing masks or found spitting will be fined by these marshals

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:33 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The marshals are deployed to ensure cleanliness in the city and they can fine people for littering and spitting.
The marshals are deployed to ensure cleanliness in the city and they can fine people for littering and spitting.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Fearing a second wave of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai after Diwali, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy additional marshals across the city to avoid overcrowding and ensure the wearing of masks. At least 40-50 marshals, accompanied by staff from the ward offices and police, will be deployed in each of the 24 administrative wards starting Tuesday.

Citizens not wearing masks or found spitting will be fined by these marshals. The ward staff and marshals will identify places where the footfall is higher than usual. Those who violate norms will be fined Rs 200.

Also Read: Indian researchers working towards developing effective vaccine strategies against SARS-CoV-2 and HIV

The marshals are deployed to ensure cleanliness in the city and they can fine people for littering and spitting.

BMC started collecting fines from people not wearing masks since April. The fine was initially Rs 1,000 but was later reduced to Rs 200 following complaints from citizens. So far, BMC has collected Rs 5.18 crore in fines. A civic official said, “These drives are important and we do not want another surge after Diwali. We have strengthened the number of staff deployed on this drive and will ensure that it continues post-Diwali.”

Sanjay Pattiwar, a public health expert, said, “Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and will be a crucial time for Covid as well. Authorities should ensure that the downward trend continues till the end of November and if that happens, it will be a good sign.”

Since October 24, the city has seen a downward curve in terms of Covid cases and reported cases as low as 576 daily.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In