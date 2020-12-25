Mumbai Police arrest Hyderabad woman for harassing actor Salma Agha’s daughter

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:02 IST

The Oshiwara police have arrested a woman from Hyderabad for allegedly issuing death threats to actor Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan, by posing as a man on social media.

According to the complainant, the accused sent lewd messages, rape and life threats her Instagram profile.

Khan then approached the police. Dayanand Bangar, a senior inspector said that after registering an FIR, they set out on a manhunt for the accused who had not just threatened Khan, but other women too.

“When we contacted cyber experts, they recovered IP addresses of two laptops and mobile phone which were used to create social media profiles. The officers then traced the accused to Hyderabad. When we reached the address, we found a woman named Noha Sarovar who had been posing as a man,” said an officer.

After presenting Sarovar in a local court in Hyderabad, the court ordered her to present herself in Oshiwara police station for investigation. When Sarovar failed to turn up, a team of officers arrested her and brought her to Mumbai.