e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police arrest Hyderabad woman for harassing actor Salma Agha’s daughter

Mumbai Police arrest Hyderabad woman for harassing actor Salma Agha’s daughter

The accused had allegedly issued death threats to Zara Khan, by posing as a man on social media

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:02 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
(Representative photo)
         

The Oshiwara police have arrested a woman from Hyderabad for allegedly issuing death threats to actor Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan, by posing as a man on social media.

According to the complainant, the accused sent lewd messages, rape and life threats her Instagram profile.

Khan then approached the police. Dayanand Bangar, a senior inspector said that after registering an FIR, they set out on a manhunt for the accused who had not just threatened Khan, but other women too.

“When we contacted cyber experts, they recovered IP addresses of two laptops and mobile phone which were used to create social media profiles. The officers then traced the accused to Hyderabad. When we reached the address, we found a woman named Noha Sarovar who had been posing as a man,” said an officer.

After presenting Sarovar in a local court in Hyderabad, the court ordered her to present herself in Oshiwara police station for investigation. When Sarovar failed to turn up, a team of officers arrested her and brought her to Mumbai.

top news
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Bitter cold persists in north India, light snowfall likely in Kashmir over weekend
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In