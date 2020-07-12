e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai police reunite 78-year-old woman with her son

Mumbai police reunite 78-year-old woman with her son

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:39 IST
Manish Pathak
Manish Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A 78-year-old woman who could not recollect her home address was reunited with her 52-year-old son on Saturday night by NM Marg police. The woman identified as Parvati Mhatre came to Mumbai from her native place in Raigad district in February before the lockdown and was working as domestic help. On Saturday at around 1.30pm she was found roaming aimlessly by the police.

Police sub-inspector Roshan Raorane spotted her when was inquiring about her whereabouts from a person on the road. Raorane then brought her to the police station, said senior inspector Pandit Thorat of the NM Joshi Marg police station.

Two women police constables tried finding her son in the nearby area. They searched for two hours, but they could not locate the place. The women constable then brought her back to the police station. She only remembered her name and her village name Lokole Vadhav in Pen taluka, said Raorane. The woman constable then found her Aadhar card in her bag, added Raorane.

“After getting her address I contacted my batch-mate in the Raigad crime branch and asked him to trace her address. After inquiring with several people, we managed to reach her son Moreshwar Mhatre, 52, through the local police station,” said Raorane.

A traveling pass was arranged for Moreshwar and his nephew who came to Mumbai in a private vehicle. They reached around 9pm on Saturday night and she identified her son and after verifying address and other documents she was handed over to her son, added Raorane.

Moreshwar told in his statement to NM Joshi police that his mother came to Mumbai in February and was working as domestic help in someone’s residence. She might have forgotten the address where she was working, said police official.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In