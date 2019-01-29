Mumbai port trust plans parks, gardens on east coast’s mudflats

In another proposal that might prove to be detrimental to the city, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) plans to build private parks, gardens and playfields in natural areas along the eastern waterfront.

Natural areas or zones are environmentally sensitive areas such as mangroves, mudflats or creeks where development can’t be carried out. It includes mudflats near Mahul creek and mangroves near Sewri fort along the east coast.

According to the proposed land-use in the draft, natural areas occupy 44,644sqm of the 96 lakh sqm the port trust owns along the eastern coast. While the draft Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) says the area is “not amenable for development”, it allows wooden structures to be built. DCPR also permits private parks, eco park, gardens and playfields in all zones, including health care, natural areas, residential, commercial, port operation zone, among others.

NGOs are unhappy with the move. In a letter to MbPT, NAGAR, an NGO fighting to save open spaces in the city, wrote, “Mangroves, which act as natural barriers against floods, prevent soil erosion from the shores, and absorb high carbon dioxide from the air as an eco-system, must be preserved with utmost care, as the city suffers from regular floods as well as rising levels of air pollution.”

The Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI), a city-based body of town planners has raised its objection: “Permitting uses such as private parks seems to be suspicious and pose a serious threat.”

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT, said he will have to check on the provision. “We might allow private developers only for some park-related work,” he said.

MbPT in December released the proposal for the area between Wadala and Sassoon Docks. HT has been constantly reporting on the contentious proposals. NGOs have also demanded an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study to be undertaken as the port trust plans to reclaim 93 hectares near Haji Bunder to develop a park. Planners have questioned the logic behind providing open space by undertaking reclamation.

Meher Rafaat, trustee from NAGAR, said, “The authorities are basing an environmental necessity on a potential environmental disaster with this plan, which is the last parcel of land available in the city.”

