Mumbai rain intensity drops, moderate overnight showers till Wednesday morning

Mumbai and its suburbs recorded sporadic spells of light to moderate overnight rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the weather department said.

Between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday, south Mumbai recorded 51.8mm (moderate) rain while the suburbs received 34.2mm (moderate). Maximum rain over the past 24 hours was recorded in south Mumbai at Worli (67mm) and Colaba (51.8mm). Other areas in south Mumbai ranged between 40mm to 45mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning said the city was likely to witness intermittent showers with the possibility of isolated heavy rain in the city and suburbs.

“Rain intensity is much lesser than what has been witnessed in the past 48 hours,” KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region), said.

“However, the well-marked low-pressure area over parts of central India moving towards Maharashtra is likely to lead to few heavy showers from Wednesday evening onwards for Mumbai and surrounding areas while south Konkan and interior Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain,” Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, private weather forecasting agency Skymet stood by their prediction of heavy to very heavy rain over Mumbai between July 3 and 5.

“These rains will be heavy but well distributed across the city not to cause issues due to water logging and give enough time for rainwater to drain out,” Skymet’s vice-president (meteorology and climate change) Mahesh Palawat said.

After the extremely heavy downpour till July 2 when Mumbai recorded its second highest rain in 45 years and highest since the July 2005 deluge, rainfall surpassed the 1000mm mark with 1014.6mm recorded so far since June 1 against the seasonal average of 2272.3mm.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai was almost 4 degrees Celsius below the normal mark while the night temperature was 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

