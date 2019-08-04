Mumbai rain set to cross season average in next few days

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:57 IST

The city is just 46.4mm short of surpassing its seasonal average rainfall with almost two more monsoon months remaining, after Mumbai recorded 234.5mm rain from Friday 8.30am to Saturday 11.30pm. Both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent meteorologists said the intense showers will last till Monday.

The weather bureau downgraded its forecast on Saturday from a ‘red alert’ warning for Mumbai for Sunday to an ‘orange alert’ with ‘heavy to very heavy rain at a few places’. However, the ‘red alert’ warning continued through the day for Saturday.

“Intense heavy rain happened over north Konkan and will continue to take place, especially for Mumbai and surrounding areas, under the influence of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal pulling moisture and strong westerly winds over the west coast. This has kept the monsoon surge activated, and it will last till Monday morning,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

From June 1 to August 3 11.30pm, Mumbai recorded 2,270.8mm rain, 46.4mm short of the seasonal average of 2,317.2mm. The rain so far also accounts for 98% of the seasonal average. The weather bureau said Mumbai was likely to surpass the amount with overnight rain expected on Saturday.

Mumbai’s suburban weather observatory recorded 133.9mm (very heavy) rain between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday while south Mumbai recorded relatively less rain at 53.6mm (moderate). During the same time, Palghar recorded the maximum rain along north Konkan at 240mm (extremely heavy) followed by Dahanu at 186.5mm (very heavy).

“An active upper air cyclonic circulation (UAC) extending from Vapi in Gujarat to Alibaug in Raigad over the Arabian Sea is likely to get intensified further, and pave the way for heavy to very heavy rain for Mumbai and surrounding areas till Monday. It has to be monitored closely as the monsoon surge is strong along the coast,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- B.

Explaining the factors behind the heavy showers, Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, UK, said, “Currently, several weather systems at various heights have aggravated monsoon over Mumbai - a weak low-pressure circulation is prevailing over north Chattisgarh, a trough (an elongated low-pressure region) between central India and the Arabian Sea. There is another low-pressure circulation off the coast of Mumbai along with the offshore trough close to the coast of Maharashtra. The combined effect has been triggering thunderstorms in MMR region that led to heavy showers on Saturday morning.”

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 01:07 IST