Child, woman trapped under debris after wall collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

A woman and a child were trapped under the debris of the wall, which collapsed on hutments killing 13 people in Mumbai’s Malad East early on Tuesday, officials said, as rescuers struggled to reach them.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, they are stuck under a heavy beam and officials are finding it difficult to enter below due to very narrow space.

“One lady and child located under the debris of wall and rescue work is in progress … We are using various tools to cut and widen the space to enter below the beam and rescue the trapped lady and child,” Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said.

Rescuers from the fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are using drilling machines and cutters to widen the space to allow the trapped woman and child to come out. They are also using life sensing equipment and sniffer dogs to trace the trapped child and woman.

At least 13 people were killed after the wall collapsed on the hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar village in Malad East. The incident was reported at around 1am on Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade officials, four people were rescued and have been admitted at the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. More people could be trapped under the debris, they said.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted with a hashtag MumbaiRains.

Mumbai recorded its second-highest July rain in 44 years and the highest in ten years over a 24-hour period since 1975 or 44 years after the 2005 flood in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

The state government declared a public holiday as the heavy rain disrupted rail, road and air traffic in the financial capital and its suburbs.

“Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office tweeted.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:02 IST