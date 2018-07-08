Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers in city, Ghatkopar railbridge closed for traffic

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai causing waterlogging at several places on Sunday. People were seen wading through knee-deep water as a car was washed away in Andheri.

On Saturday, two unidentified bodies were fished out from a river in Kalyan and a woman had died of electrocution in Ghatkopar as heavy showers lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan.

Here are the live updates:

11:15 AM IST Gokhale flyover closed for heavy vehicles Heavy vehicles were not allowed to pass through Gokhale flyover which was opened only for light motor vehicles. According to a traffic advisory, heavy vehicles shall either use Milan flyover or Thakre flyover. People travelling from international airport have asked been to take U Turn below Centaur flyover before Parla junction.





10:55 AM IST Ghatkopar ROB closed for traffic Ghatkopar rail overbridge was closed for vehicular traffic. Traffic police have barricaded the area saying it to be a precautionary measure.





10:50 AM IST Waterlogging at Milan subway





IST Central Railway main line megablock cancelled The main line megablock which was scheduled to be operated between Vidyavihar - Byculla from 11.20 to 16.20 hrs has been cancelled. In view of bad weather/heavy rains, Mega block on Up local line between Vidyavihar - Byculla from 11.20 to 16.20 hrs has been cancelled.



However, mega block on up and down harbour line between Kurla - Vashi will be operated as per schedule. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2018



