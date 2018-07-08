 Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers in city, Ghatkopar railbridge closed for traffic | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jul 08, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 08, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers in city, Ghatkopar railbridge closed for traffic

Rains pounded Mumbai’s Andheri on Sunday morning. Follow live updates here:

By HT Correspondent | Jul 08, 2018 11:31 IST
highlights

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai causing waterlogging at several places on Sunday. People were seen wading through knee-deep water as a car was washed away in Andheri.

On Saturday, two unidentified bodies were fished out from a river in Kalyan and a woman had died of electrocution in Ghatkopar as heavy showers lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan.

Here are the live updates:

11:15 AM IST

Gokhale flyover closed for heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles were not allowed to pass through Gokhale flyover which was opened only for light motor vehicles. According to a traffic advisory, heavy vehicles shall either use Milan flyover or Thakre flyover. People travelling from international airport have asked been to take U Turn below Centaur flyover before Parla junction.

10:55 AM IST

Ghatkopar ROB closed for traffic

Ghatkopar rail overbridge was closed for vehicular traffic. Traffic police have barricaded the area saying it to be a precautionary measure.

10:50 AM IST

Waterlogging at Milan subway

IST

Central Railway main line megablock cancelled

The main line megablock which was scheduled to be operated between Vidyavihar - Byculla from 11.20 to 16.20 hrs has been cancelled.

9:49 AM IST

Waterlogging in Andheri