Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy showers in city, Ghatkopar railbridge closed for traffic
Rains pounded Mumbai’s Andheri on Sunday morning. Follow live updates here:
-
11:15 AM IST
Gokhale flyover closed for heavy vehicles
-
10:55 AM IST
Ghatkopar ROB closed for traffic
-
10:50 AM IST
Waterlogging at Milan subway
-
IST
Central Railway main line megablock cancelled
-
9:49 AM IST
Waterlogging in Andheri
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai causing waterlogging at several places on Sunday. People were seen wading through knee-deep water as a car was washed away in Andheri.
On Saturday, two unidentified bodies were fished out from a river in Kalyan and a woman had died of electrocution in Ghatkopar as heavy showers lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan.
Here are the live updates:
Gokhale flyover closed for heavy vehicles
Heavy vehicles were not allowed to pass through Gokhale flyover which was opened only for light motor vehicles. According to a traffic advisory, heavy vehicles shall either use Milan flyover or Thakre flyover. People travelling from international airport have asked been to take U Turn below Centaur flyover before Parla junction.
Ghatkopar ROB closed for traffic
Ghatkopar rail overbridge was closed for vehicular traffic. Traffic police have barricaded the area saying it to be a precautionary measure.
Waterlogging at Milan subway
Central Railway main line megablock cancelled
The main line megablock which was scheduled to be operated between Vidyavihar - Byculla from 11.20 to 16.20 hrs has been cancelled.
In view of bad weather/heavy rains, Mega block on Up local line between Vidyavihar - Byculla from 11.20 to 16.20 hrs has been cancelled. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2018
However, mega block on up and down harbour line between Kurla - Vashi will be operated as per schedule.