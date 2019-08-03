Mumbai Rains Live Updates: ‘High tide expected, don’t go near sea’, advises Mumbai civic body

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘intense heavy rainfall’ in Mumbai over the next two days.

BMC’s disaster management cell has appealed citizens to not venture near sea as IMD has predicted high tide measuring 4.90 metres today at around 1.44 pm along with heavy rainfall. Today’s high tide is the highest high tide of this year’s monsoon.

Train services in the city have been disrupted due to waterlogged rail tracks. Road traffic is also slow moving due to heavy showers, Mumbai police said.

11:50 pm IST Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri to receive intense rain In a notification issued at 11:45 pm on Saturday, the Met department has said intense spells of rain very likely to continue with gutsy winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the next four hours.





10:15 pm IST ‘Flight operations are normal, delays of 15 minutes in arrivals and 30 minutes in departures’: MIAL ‘Flight operations are normal with delays of 15 minutes in arrivals and 30 minutes in departures,’ Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd..





3:12 pm IST ‘Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai’ Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, & Raigad, today, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.





3:10 pm IST Railway lines suspended in Mumbai Due to rains coinciding with high tide resulting in back flow of water in Kurla/Sion/Chunabhati section, services have been temporarily suspended between CSMT-Vashi on harbour line and CSMT-Thane on mainline in Mumbai, says Chief Public Relations Officer,Central Railway.





3:05 pm IST Active railway lines in Mumbai Services are running between Vashi and Panvel & CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon on harbour line, Thane-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Khopoli on main line, Transharbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Khakopar section, in Mumbai, says Chief Public Relations Officer,Central Railway.





3:00 pm IST BMC workers clean the garbage spewed by the sea at Marine Drive, as high tide hits Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers clean the garbage spewed by the sea at Marine Drive, as high tide hits Mumbai, ANI reports.





1:15 pm IST Water has receded at Andheri Subway “Water has receded at the Andheri Subway. We request citizens to not believe in any rumours. We will be sharing all live pictures on this handle for updates,” the BMC tweeted on its official Twitter handle.





1:00 pm IST Sanjay Gandhi National Park closed for tourists Due to heavy rains, the Maharashtra forest department has closed Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). “Overflow from Tulsi lake and Dahisar river led to waterlogging across several areas of the park forcing us to close it for tourists on Saturday,” said Dinesh Singh, assistant conservator of forest, SGNP. “Minimal flooding happened at our offices. However, as of now no damage has been reported.”





12:20 pm IST Red alert issued IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ warning directing citizens to avoid leaving their home unless necessary owing to unfavourable weather conditions. A high tide of 4.9m is expected at 1.44pm.





12:01 pm IST Stay away from sea: Mumbai police “Along with heavy rainfall forecast by IMD today, there is a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1:44 PM. We request Mumbaikars to please stay away from the sea & venture out with care & caution. Please #Dial100 for any help & support in an emergency,” the Mumbai police tweeted.





11:30 am IST College admissions deadline extended Owing to heavy rains, the Mumbai education department has extended the deadline for third round of addmissions to first year junior college until August 6. Earlier, the last date was August 5. State education minister Ashish Shelar announced the extension in a tweet on Saturday morning. “All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note.Last date for securing admissions&paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm inview of ongoing heavy rains.Students are requested not to panic&avoid unnecessary travel!”





11:10 am IST Schools closed As heavy rains continue to lash the city, several schools remained shut while students in many others were picked up by their parents early. Exams scheduled for the day were also cancelled, said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri.





11:00 am IST Waterlogging outside Mulund station Several people were seen stuck at Mumbai’s Mulund station due to waterlogging.





10:55 am IST Traffic diverted Due to waterlogging across the city, traffic has been diverted at following locations 1)Sainath Subway, Malad. 2) Dahisar Subway. 3) Motilal nagar, Goregaon. 4)Datta Mandir road Kandivali (W). 5)Babrekar Nagar, Kandivali (W). 6) Krishna Nullah, Borivali.





10:50 am IST Travel only if necessary: Mumbai police The Mumbai earlier today tweeted and advised the people to ensure safety and take adequate precautions as the intense heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next 24 hours. The police is also tweeting about the waterlogged areas in the city at regular intervals.





10:45 am IST High tide at around 1:44 pm The disaster management cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has requested the citizens to stay away from beaches as the weather department has forecasted a high tide measuring 4.90 metres today at around 1.44 pm. This willl be the highest high tide of this year’s monsoon.





10:40 am IST Train services hit Train servies in Mumbai and Thane were hit owing to waterlogged rail tracks. As of now, trains in the Central railway network are functional with a delay of about 20 minutes or more. At Mumbai’s Sion railway station, trains are operating with a restrictive speed whereas at Kalyan station, platform number two and three have been shut due to water logging, however, this has not impacted the train movements.





10:35 am IST Slow moving traffic Severalroads are waterlogged due to heavy showers in Mumbai and that has led to slow moving traffic across the city.



