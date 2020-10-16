Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:19 IST

After intense overnight thunderstorms with gusty winds and continuous rain on Wednesday and Thursday, Mumbai recorded the highest 24-hour October rainfall in 10 years. Due to intermittent spells of heavy rain, the city also received its second-highest monthly rainfall (165.7 mm) in a decade. The highest was in 2012 when 197.7mm of rainfall was recorded in October.

Mumbai also surpassed its average October rainfall (89.3 mm) due to overnight showers.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 86.5 mm rain between 8.30 am Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday with the majority of the rainfall recorded overnight (8.30 pm and 8.30 am). Prior to this, the decade’s highest one day October rain was recorded in 2011 (October 13) at 71 mm. The all-time 24 hour record was October 4, 1988 at 140.8 mm.

Between 8.30 am Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday, the Colaba weather station representative of south Mumbai recorded 115.8 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not have past rain data for Colaba for October but said this was one of the highest 24 hour rain ever recorded during the month.

“The city and suburbs both witnessed intense thunderstorm activity through the night with dense cloud cover over Mumbai located 10 km from the ground leading to widespread rain activity. Early morning commuters face severe difficulties due to waterlogging in low lying areas,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general western region IMD.

Location wise rainfall showed maximum showers was recorded at Worli 110.8 mm followed by 101 mm in Navi Mumbai, and 97.2mm in Mazagaon. Rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded rain varying between 50mm and 85mm over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday between 8.30am and 8.30pm, south Mumbai recorded 34.8mm rain while 20.9mm was recorded in the suburbs. Thundershowers were recorded from afternoon onwards.

Hosalikar added that intense cloud cover was observed off the coast of Mumbai since Thursday morning. “The well marked low pressure area is now located over Konkan. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into the Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast, and intensify into a depression over Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau downgraded the red alert issued for Friday to a yellow alert on Thursday afternoon. The alert said the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, was expected to receive heavy rain across isolated areas during the latter half of the day.