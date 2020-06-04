e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai records its cleanest air in 2020 thanks to Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai records its cleanest air in 2020 thanks to Cyclone Nisarga

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:06 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed its cleanest air day this on Wednesday as Cyclone Nisarga that battered parts of the state brought high-speed winds and washed away particulate matter (PM).

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 22, falling under the “good” category and the lowest for the year, said the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Mazgaon had the cleanest air in the city with an AQI of four while Malad and Borivli recorded 43, which were the highest. All 10 locations recorded “good” AQI values. An AQI of 15 was predicted for Thursday. Prior to Wednesday, the lowest AQI this year was recorded at 25 on May 23. The cleanest air day so far since SAFAR began air quality monitoring was on September 4, 2019, at 12.

“The wind speed was 72 km/h on Wednesday in Mumbai which dispersed pollutants combined with intermittent showers that cleared the air,” said Gufran Beig, director, SAFAR.

The concentration of PM 2.5 — a breathable particulate matter of 2.5-micron size — was as low as 15 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) on Wednesday against the World Health Organisation safe limit of 25 μg/m3 for 24 hours and 60 μg/m3, the national safety standard. Beig said the lockdown had helped keep the city’s PM2.5 concentration below 60 μg/m3 since the last week of March.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In