Mumbai’s central line trains run 20 min late after engine failure near Ambernath
Services were restored after more than an hour; CSMT-bound trains running 20 minutes late.mumbai Updated: Jun 29, 2018 13:15 IST
Local train services on the Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Friday morning, after the engine of a goods train failed near Ambernath railway station.
The incident took place around 11.35am, affecting all local trains bound to Kalyan and CSMT.
“We have attached a new engine. Services have been restored,” said a CR official, who did not wish to be named. Services were restored more than an hour after the engine failed, at 12.50pm.
Trains are now running with a 20-minute delay.