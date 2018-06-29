Mumbai’s central line trains run 20 min late after engine failure near Ambernath

Local train services on the Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Friday morning, after the engine of a goods train failed near Ambernath railway station.

The incident took place around 11.35am, affecting all local trains bound to Kalyan and CSMT.

“We have attached a new engine. Services have been restored,” said a CR official, who did not wish to be named. Services were restored more than an hour after the engine failed, at 12.50pm.

Trains are now running with a 20-minute delay.