 Mumbai's central line trains run 20 min late after engine failure near Ambernath
  • Friday, Jun 29, 2018
Mumbai’s central line trains run 20 min late after engine failure near Ambernath

Services were restored after more than an hour; CSMT-bound trains running 20 minutes late.

mumbai Updated: Jun 29, 2018 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
The incident took place around 11.35am
The incident took place around 11.35am(HT File Photo)

Local train services on the Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Friday morning, after the engine of a goods train failed near Ambernath railway station.

The incident took place around 11.35am, affecting all local trains bound to Kalyan and CSMT.

“We have attached a new engine. Services have been restored,” said a CR official, who did not wish to be named. Services were restored more than an hour after the engine failed, at 12.50pm.

Trains are now running with a 20-minute delay.

