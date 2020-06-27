e-paper
Mumbai’s first air traffic controller tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:36 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
The first air traffic controller (ATCO) of Mumbai has tested positive for Covid-19. The first ATCO is a deputy general manager-level official of Mumbai air traffic control (ATC) and is responsible for handling flights in and over the city’s airspace.

He had isolated himself after his mother developed symptoms of Covid-19 a week ago. She was admitted to an Andheri-based private hospital and succumbed to the disease later. On June 23, the first ATCO tested positive for the virus.

“After completing his work last week, the ATCO concerned accompanied his mother to the hospital after she developed symptoms caused by the virus. He later informed the office and was home-quarantined for 14 days,” said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, who did not wish to be named.

“A few days later, he lost his mother to the virus and he, too, developed symptoms. After the officer’s body temperature increased and he experienced loss of taste, a swab test was conducted and he was found to be positive,” said the official.

ATCOs at Mumbai ATC said their colleague’s health is improving. Three other staff from AAI’s regional executive director’s (RED) office in Andheri (East) have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

“Another senior deputy general manager-level official, working in the Mumbai RED office tested positive. He was isolated in a hotel for 14 days. He has tested negative in his second swab test. There have been a couple of more cases in the RED office, one of which proved to be fatal. There have been cases among AAI employees and their immediate family members elsewhere in the country too,” said a Delhi-based AAI official.

