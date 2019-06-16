Mumbai’s first police station to tackle only cybercrime cases will come up at Bandra

Mumbai will get its first exclusive cybercrime police station in Bandra next year. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for the police station near Bandra railway station on Saturday.

“With the rise in technology and digitalisation, cybercrime cases are also increasing in the city. The fraudsters can commit the crime from anywhere in the country. So, it is necessary to be prepared and counter such cases efficiently,” said Fadnavis.

“We will train 1,000 policemen to tackle cybercrime cases. They will be trained to understand technology and collect technical evidence without delay,” the chief minister said.

The cybercrime police station will help police officers tackle cyber crime in a systematic manner.

“It will be an 11-storey building equipped with modern technology. Out of the 11 floors, the first two will have a parking area and a police chowkie. From the third floor till the seventh floor, the cybercrime police station will be housed. The top floors will house quarters for the police personnel and their families,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (cyber).

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “The nature of crime has changed over the years. Apart from detecting cyber crimes, the police will also spread awareness about the crime.”

The state’s cybercrime police station, which was started in 2009 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), will be shifted to the new cybercrime police station in Bandra once the new building is ready.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 00:57 IST