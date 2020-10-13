Mumbai’s Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue restoration work gets recognised

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:08 IST

Mumbai-based architect Abha Narain Lambah, on Tuesday, won the “Best restoration project award” from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Mumbai. One of the most significant Jewish synagogues in India, the restoration work was completed in February 2019. Lambah on Tuesday said that her firm has won the annual award for three years straight.