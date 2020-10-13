e-paper
Mumbai’s Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue restoration work gets recognised

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

Mumbai-based architect Abha Narain Lambah, on Tuesday, won the “Best restoration project award” from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Mumbai. One of the most significant Jewish synagogues in India, the restoration work was completed in February 2019. Lambah on Tuesday said that her firm has won the annual award for three years straight.

