Mumbai’s Mumbra bypass reopens, police say will ease traffic congestion

With the reopening of the Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday, the traffic police hope that roads will be decongested in the city.

After the bypass shut for repairs on May 8, the traffic situation worsened. It was supposed to open after two months but the work went on for four months.

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “The opening of the bypass will reduce congestion by around 50% in most parts of Thane, Mulund and Navi Mumbai during peak hours. As most vehicles remained off road due to the bandh on Monday, we couldn’t know if the situation has improved.”

The bypass is mostly used by vehicles going to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

“Heavy vehicles will be allowed to use the bypass only from 12 noon to 4pm and 11pm to 5am. The diversions during the repair works all stand cancelled.”

Shilpa Bhat, one of the founders of Road Commuters Forum, said the traffic was less on Monday morning.

“We do not know if it was due to the bypass opening or Bharat bandh. We will know the real situation only on Tuesday morning,” she said.

The opening of the bypass witnessed a huge drama with politicians from all parties going to throw open the road for the public.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Assembly, Jitendra Awhad, opened the bypass in the midnight, followed by the Samajwadi Party.

State guardian minister Eknath Shinde officially reopened the road on Monday morning.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 05:49 IST