Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park opens for morning walkers amid strict guidelines

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:26 IST

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will reopen for morning walkers on Thursday after it was closed since March 18 in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Morning walkers will be able to visit the park between 5.30am and 7.30am, daily. The park will remain closed on Mondays.

SGNP officials have put in place a mechanism wherein morning walkers have been divided into three groups – A, B and C – based on the first letter of their names mentioned on the morning pass. “This means, names starting from A to L will be part of group A and will be allowed to enter the park on Thursday. On Friday, names starting from J to Q under group B will be allowed to walk, and finally, names starting from R to Z under group C will be allowed entry on Saturday. This pattern will be repeated over three days for the first one week,” said G Mallikarjuna, director and conservator of forest, SGNP, adding that the schedule for each group would be displayed on the park notice board and SGNP website.

Mallikarjuna said there were around 9,000 registered morning walkers across four locations in SGNP – Borivli, Yeoor, Manpada and Mulund (Tara Singh Park). At Borivli, there are two main walking paths. The first is from the main gate to Trimurti Road Tumnipada gate and back, covering 5km. The second is from the main gate to the police chowki, forest division office, rest house 3, to the animal hospital, then the boating ticket counter, next to the path along Dahisar river (over the bridge), and finally exiting from the main gate (covering 4km).

“We will be monitoring the number of people entering the park across all these areas, with dedicated staff at all four locations. We will be using the alphabetical technique at Borivli to experiment with its efficiency and then replicate it at other sites. However, if it is becoming too crowded, we will take the necessary steps within a week,” said Mallikarjuna.

Meanwhile, among other 17 listed guidelines, entry to pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and senior citizens over 65 have been prohibited from entering the park. Walkers have to bring their face masks and sanitisers. Social distancing needs to be maintained. Spitting is prohibited. Gathering of groups for yoga, laughing exercise, meditation etc, is prohibited, the guidelines said.

“Those without masks will not be allowed to enter. Any person having symptoms associated with Covid-19 is requested to avoid entering the park and if they do, their details will be shared with the nearest Covid-19 centre,” said Mallikarjuna, adding, “At the end of the day, it is up to citizens to take care of their health. We are only facilitating a safe environment during this pandemic.” Those with old walkers’ passes will be allowed till November 15 but would need to renew their passes.

A newly-developed parking area (with free parking at the moment) will house visitor’s vehicles. “We aim to see how feasible this plan is. If it is positive, we will steadily open the park for tourists but at the same time, stop the entry of any private vehicles within SGNP when the final decision is taken,” said Mallikarjuna.