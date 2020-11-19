Mumbai: Shiv Sena functionary orders Karachi Sweets owner to change shop’s name

mumbai

A video of Shiv Sena functionary Nitin Nandgaonkar ordering the owner of a sweets shop, Karachi Sweets, to rename it as he ‘hates’ Karachi, the Pakistani city, has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, Nandgaonkar is seen telling the owner that he is giving him time to rename the famous sweets shop in Bandra west. After the Shiv Sena functionary’s visit, the shop’s name has been covered with newspapers.

“You stay in Mumbai and keep the name [of the shop] Karachi. You came after partition, you are welcome and can do your business. But don’t keep the name Karachi. We hate the word Karachi as the place harbours terrorists in Pakistan,” said Nandgaonkar in the video clip.

When the owner tries to explain that the shop has nothing to do with Pakistan, Nandgaonkar tells him that he is ready to give him as much time as he wants to make the change, but he has to do it as soon as possible.

“We are giving you time to change the name. You can name the shop after anything you want. You can name it after your ancestors, but not Karachi. Write the name in Marathi, and change it on the signboard as well as the shop registration papers,” he said.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam reacted to the video and said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should protect the shop owner.

भारत के चाइनीज़ होटलों का चीन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है,वैसे ही बांद्रा के #कराँची_स्वीट्स का पाकिस्तान से कोई नाता नहीं।

यह सत्य #शिवसेना के बेवक़ूफ़ कार्यकर्ता कब समझेंगे ?

70 साल पुरानी दुकान का नाम बदलने की जो धमकी दी गई है,वो गलत है।मुख्यमंत्री तमाशा न देखें, उसकी रक्षा करें। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 19, 2020

In a tweet, Nirupam said, “Like Chinese food in Indian restaurants has no connection with China, similarly Karachi Sweets in Bandra has nothing to do with Pakistan. When will the unintelligent Shiv Sena workers under this? Threatening to change the name of a 70-year-old shop is wrong. The chief minister should not merely see this spectacle, but must help him.”