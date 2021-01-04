e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man smashes bottle on kin’s head over molestation plaint

Mumbai man smashes bottle on kin’s head over molestation plaint

The accused is on the run, while his friend has been arrested. The duo had also attacked the woman’s brother

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:53 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
The woman had filed the complaint against the accused in 2019.
The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have launched a search for a man who tried to kill his 18-year-old relative by smashing a liquor bottle on her head on New Year’s Eve.

According to the police the accused wanted to take revenge against the woman for lodging a molestation complaint against him in 2019. His friend, who was an accomplice in the attack, has been arrested. The two accused had also attacked the woman’s 16-year-old brother.

Some locals helped the injured woman and her brother reach the hospital. Their condition is stable.

According to the police, the woman and the main accused, said to be in his early 20s, live in the same neighbourhood in Shivaji Nagar.

On December 31, the main accused had a heated argument with the woman and her brother, the police said.

“He was angry as the woman had lodged a criminal case against him. During the heated argument, the accused in a fit of rage hit the woman with a liquor bottle on her head. The accused and his friend also attacked her younger brother,” said inspector Someshwar Khatpe of Shivaji Nagar police station.

The two also abused the siblings and threatened to kill them and fled the spot.

Shivaji Nagar police then filed a case against the two accused and launched a manhunt to nab them.

“The man’s friend was arrested a day after the incident from the area. A local court remanded him in police custody till Tuesday,” said sub-inspector Alpesh Lavand. The two accused are booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (abusing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Lavand added.

Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
'My supporters won't let you become CM': Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
