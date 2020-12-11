e-paper
Mumbai to have at least 48 Covid vaccine centres for general citizens: BMC

Mumbai to have at least 48 Covid vaccine centres for general citizens: BMC

There will be two to three vaccination centres in each of the 24 administrative wards of the city, according to civic officials involved in process

mumbai Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:43 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be setting up at least 48 distribution centres across Mumbai for administering Covid-19 vaccine to the city’s over 1.24 crore population once it is available.

There will be two to three vaccination centres in each of the 24 administrative wards of the city, according to civic officials involved in process.

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Once vaccination starts, we will start distribution in every corner of the city simultaneously.”

Kakani added, “We will use network of our municipal dispensaries, civic hospitals and civic schools where vaccine distribution centres will be set up. All wards have already identified such spots. Also, distribution will be done in closed environment, considering the vaccine doses will require a certain temperature to be maintained for which cold storage will be required while the process of vaccination is on.”

The final distribution plan will be decided after the Centre lays guidelines for the same. The number of distribution centres will also go up once private institutions are also permitted for vaccine distribution, said BMC officials.

Initially, 125,000 identified frontline workers will be administered the vaccine followed by senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

