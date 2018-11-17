Mumbai: Two floatels off Gateway of India open for service from Monday

Imagine sitting down for a meal with the Arabian Sea on one side, and the south Mumbai cityscape on the other. Two new floatels, or floating hotels, off the Gateway of India, will open their doors on Monday.

The Queensline Sea Yah and Queensline Neverland will be stationed about a kilometre from the iconic Gateway of India. The two ships can hold 470 passengers. They have open decks, two bars and banquet halls. At a cover charge of ₹2,500, Mumbaiites can spend three hours on the ships. The first cruise will begin at 8pm on Monday.

“We want Mumbaiites to have a unique experience, not only in terms of the cruise but also with the cuisine,” said Shripriya Dalmia Thirani, the owner of the two ships. Thirani added, “We are also planning to have live bands and art auctions on-board.” The owners said the cuisines on-board will range from European to South Asian. Initially, the ships will be open between noon and midnight, but the hours will be extended from December.

The two floatels are being run as a joint venture with the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). Thirani said the ships were bought for ₹25 lakh each from Istanbul and refurbished at Indira docks in Mazagaon over the past year. Thirani’s company will share 12% of the revenue profits from one boat, and 17% from the second, with MbPT.

On Saturday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the two floatels, along with a slew of MbPT projects — including the bhoomipujan of the eastern waterfront and inviting tenders for a ropeway from Sewri to Elephanta Island. The waterfront, a one-km stretch near the newly inaugurated Domestic Cruise Terminal in Mazagaon is being planned as the city’s new water transport and tourism hub, said Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT. Bhatia said the MbPT has planned a marina, restaurants, skating rinks, cycling and jogging tracks. “It will be a new tourism hub for the city.”

Bookings for the two floatels will open on Monday morning, on the website www.queensline.in.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 00:37 IST