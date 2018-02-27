Mumbai university calls for nominations for senate members

The University of Mumbai has called for nominations to fill up ten posts of registered graduates in the senate. For the last two years, the university has been working with ad-hoc bodies, with no elected member, owing to the state government’s embargo on elections, which was finally lifted after the implementation of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

“Only those registered graduates of the university who have not enrolled in any other university or category will be eligible for this category. The candidates should also already have enrolled their name in the electoral roll to MU for the purpose of election to senate under section 28(2)(t) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016,” said the official notice by the university.

Recently, the university had conducted election process of four other constituencies—college principals, heads of departments, management representatives and university teachers. The remaining two constituencies, also the larger sections, are registered graduates and teachers.

Every non-agricultural public university in the state is run through a number of statutory bodies, such as senate, academic council, management council and boards of studies, responsible for making policies and taking important decisions on administrative and academic matters. The membership of these bodies includes university’s office-bearers, representatives of the state government and legislature, nominees by vice-chancellor and the governor and elected representatives of various constituencies.

The elections are being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, 19 positions in the senate were filled by the elected representatives of college management, principals and university teachers, while three college heads of departments will be elected to boards of studies for each of the subjects. In the second and current phase, election for the positions to be filled by registered graduates and college teachers are being held.