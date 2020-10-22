e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai university’s IDOL to conduct separate BA, MA final year exams for those appearing for CET

Mumbai university’s IDOL to conduct separate BA, MA final year exams for those appearing for CET

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:52 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
         

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai, will conduct separate exams for students who will take their common entrance tests (CET) for law and physical education.

Final year examinations of BA and MA students of IDOL scheduled to be held on November 2, 3 and 4 are overlapping with CET for admission to law and physical education. Granting relief to students appearing for both exams, IDOL will allow such students to take the exam on November 6, 7 and 9 instead. Almost 44 papers of BA final year 34 papers of MA will be held during these three days.

For those who will be appearing for the CET, it is mandatory to register with IDOL by sending an email to email given by Idol at onlineexam2020@idol.mu.ac.in. Such students must send their name, name of the exam, seat number, contact details and the name of the paper to the email ID. It is also mandatory for students to submit a copy of their hall tickets to IDOL through the email.

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In