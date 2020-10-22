Mumbai university’s IDOL to conduct separate BA, MA final year exams for those appearing for CET

mumbai

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:52 IST

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai, will conduct separate exams for students who will take their common entrance tests (CET) for law and physical education.

Final year examinations of BA and MA students of IDOL scheduled to be held on November 2, 3 and 4 are overlapping with CET for admission to law and physical education. Granting relief to students appearing for both exams, IDOL will allow such students to take the exam on November 6, 7 and 9 instead. Almost 44 papers of BA final year 34 papers of MA will be held during these three days.

For those who will be appearing for the CET, it is mandatory to register with IDOL by sending an email to email given by Idol at onlineexam2020@idol.mu.ac.in. Such students must send their name, name of the exam, seat number, contact details and the name of the paper to the email ID. It is also mandatory for students to submit a copy of their hall tickets to IDOL through the email.