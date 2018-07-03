Mumbai University says students who missed exams due to rain can retake paper
Mumbai University said the schedule for fresh exams will be announced soon.mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2018 17:08 IST
As heavy rains threw the normal life out of gear in the city, Mumbai University has announced that those who missed the examinations on Tuesday can reappear later.
The schedule of fresh exams will be announced soon, the varsity said in a statement.
Incessant rains have been lashing the metropolis since morning.
Collapse of a road over-bridge in Andheri crippled the Western Railway’s local train services.