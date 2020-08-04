Mumbai University to begin new academic year from Friday; virtual classes to start

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:10 IST

The University of Mumbai on Sunday stated that the new academic year should begin from August 7. The circular, which is addressed to all affiliated colleges, also states that with the completion of admissions for all batches, except first-year undergraduate and postgraduate graduate courses, colleges should start virtual lectures for the new academic year until further notice.

“Colleges should commence online lectures for all classes, except first-year/part 1 of the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The detailed arrangement of the term for programs offered under different faculties will be communicated separately,” said the circular released on August 2.

In a separate circular released on August 31, the university also clarified the admission rules to colleges. While all institutes have been asked to finish admissions of their current students after promoting them, the varsity has also clarified that no other admissions will be allowed.

“Colleges are permitted to admit all in-house students to the second, third, fourth and/or fifth-year courses. However, colleges are not permitted to admit outsider/external student beyond the sanctioned capacity,” said the varsity circular. It further stated that in-house students must be admitted within the divisions sanctioned, such that there is no increase in the workload nor rise in demand for any additional staff,” added the circular.

The pre-admission registration and college dorm filling process for admissions to undergraduate degree courses is currently underway. The first merit list for first-year university admissions will be released on August 4 at 7pm.