Mumbai witnesses highest all-time November rain

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:26 IST

Rain on Friday created a new weather record for the city — highest-ever rain for November — data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

The record, created in just two rain spells this month, three hours on November 1 (last Friday between 5.30pm and 8.30pm) 46.3mm and 63.1 mm on Friday (5.30am to 5.30pm), stands at 109.3mm, which is the all-time high for the month since IMD began collating data in 1901.

Prior to 2019, 77.5mm was recorded in November 2009 and 47.2mm in November 2010, while the previous all-time high for the month was in November 1979 at 101.3mm.

Last Friday, unseasonal showers from afternoon onwards, owing to Cyclone Maha, helped Mumbai record its highest 24-hour November rainfall (46.3mm) in 10 years, in just three hours. Meanwhile, Thane recorded 31mm rain on Friday, which led to delayed trains and traffic snarls on major junctions.

For the city, Santacruz weather station (representative of Mumbai and the suburbs) recorded 32.7mm rain between 5.30am and 8.30am, and 30.4mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

“Rain under the influence of weakened tropical cyclone Maha (now a weather depression) is possibly the last major spell of rain this year. The city has received its highest annual rain total with showers reported from June 25, all the way up to November 8,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune. “Another tropical cyclone has been reported in the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Bulbul, which is not likely to have any effect on the west coast, but delay winter onset for the state till the third week of November.”

The weather bureau on Thursday had predicted dry weather for Mumbai. However, from late Thursday night and early Friday morning, light to moderate rain with isolated intense spells and gusty winds was recorded in the suburbs and further north of Mumbai such as Thane, Palghar, Dahanu, among others. However, south Mumbai recorded only 3.6 mm rain with pockets of sunshine through the day.

“Spatial variation in rainfall has been witnessed as rain bands from the remnants of cyclone Maha, located along south Gujarat, spreads for a maximum till Palghar, Thane districts and its impact extends till Mumbai suburbs,” said another IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet said, “This is the last spell of rain for Mumbai this year. An isolated rain spell is expected late afternoon for Mumbai on Friday, but since cyclone Maha has become insignificant, only scattered rain is expected now for select regions in north Konkan.”

Independent meteorologists said this was a very rare weather event for Mumbai in November. “The weather depression (cyclone Maha remnants) led to a surge in moisture incursions over north Konkan including Mumbai. However, from Saturday onwards, a partly cloudy sky with intermittent sunshine is expected,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- B.