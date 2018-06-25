Mumbai woman attacked in Uber Pool cab by fellow passenger

A 30-year-old woman alleged that she was harassed and assaulted by a fellow passenger in an Uber Pool cab en route to her Lower Parel office on Monday.

Ushnota Paul, a journalist, detailed her experience on Twitter and filed a complaint with police, who registered a case against the yet-to-be identified woman.

Paul said the woman, apparently around 30-35 years old, scratched her face, made racist remarks and pulled her hair after she intervened in a squabble between the woman and the driver.

According to Paul’s tweets, Uber was initially not ready to reveal the woman’s details, citing customer privacy. Uber later sent her a message saying it will cooperate with the investigation.

“What has been described today is deeply upsetting and is completely against our community guidelines. The co-rider cannot access the app. We’ve reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings,” an Uber spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Paul said when she got into the cab at her Dadar residence, the accused was already in the back seat. She sat next to her while a third passenger, who boarded the cab after them, got off at Lower Parel, ticking off the accused. The accused then began fighting with the driver saying she had paid more than the others and was still getting dropped last.

Hi @Uber_Support , I had the worst experience today morning. Was Uber pooling with a woman who was hostile from the very start. She started yelling at the driver saying she’s paying the "most" & still she’s getting dropped last. When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/4uHLUii3X7 — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Paul said she told the accused that the driver was just doing his job. This further irked the woman who started abusing Paul. She banged the arm rest on Paul’s hand. “She was provoking me, but I just wanted to reach office without a fight. The woman began abusing me and also passed racist remarks at me,” Paul said in her post.

Paul retaliated when the woman was about to get off at Urmi Estate in Lower Parel, when the accused threatened and attacked her. “I tried to save my face, but the woman had already scratched my face. I was dumbstruck as the woman pulled my hair and beat me up before she ran off inside Urmi Estate,” Paul said ion her tweet.

“I have been physically and verbally assaulted in broad daylight by a complete stranger. The back seat of the car is full of clumps of my hair. I have injuries to my face and hands and I am definitely psychologically scarred,” said Paul, who said she is a regular Uber customer. The driver, Minaal Shaikh, who was with Paul, has not given any details about the accused to the police.

“We have asked the company for details of the accused and are tracing her through CCTV footage of Urmi Estate,” said Ahmed Pathan, senior inspector at NM Joshi Marg police, where the case was registered.