Mumbaiites can rent bikes from three more Metro stations soon

mumbai

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:00 IST

By the end of this month, Mumbaiites will be able to rent cycles at three more Metro stations in the city as public bike sharing will be made available at the DN Nagar, Azad Nagar and Versova Metro stations. Rental bicycles were introduced at Jagruti Nagar Metro station in February to improve last-mile connectivity.

Commuters can rent a bike for ₹2/hour or get weekly and monthly passes for ₹280 and ₹900 respectively. The bikes can be taken home and parked at the Metro stations. Each station will have 50 bikes.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor, said, “Continuing our tradition of providing better commuter experience, Mumbai Metro One is committed to ensure availability of last mile connectivity. We are delighted to announce that now, Metro commuters will also be able to take bicycle from additional Metro stations to reach their destinations, coupled with maintaining a healthy lifestyle.” He further said, “We expect the option to be especially popular among young commuters for fast and last-mile connectivity.”

On February 23, MyByk, a private bike sharing operator started services from the Jagruti Nagar metro station. Till March 15, 1,821 rides were completed with a majority of rides recorded on weekends and holidays. As per data available with HT, 179 rides were registered on March 8 and 172 on March 1. Both dates fell on Sundays. On March 10 (Holi), 118 rides were registered. Arjit Soni, founder of MyByk, said, “It is definitely a good start. But I can see that we need to add more stations soon. Unless users get benefits at both ends, the services remain incomplete.”

MyByk won a mobility challenge launched by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other agencies including MMOPL in 2019. “Operations in other stations will also start once all permissions are obtained from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” said a source associated with the development.