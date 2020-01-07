Mumbaiites turn out in large numbers to Occupy Gateway

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:06 IST

A midnight meet at the Gateway of India, which kicked off hours after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was vandalised on Sunday night, turned into an indefinite sit-in.

Late on Sunday night, students, teachers, researchers, celebrities, activists and citizens took to the streets in Mumbai, condemning the attack on JNU. There were flash protests at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and around 11pm, a candle-lit vigil was announced at Gateway. By 1am, approximately 200 people had gathered at Gateway, including a group of students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences and a few celebrities like actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

A handful of protesters stayed overnight on the pavement at Apollo Bunder. The protest has been dubbed Occupy Gateway and the protesters’ demands include an independent and immediate inquiry into the attacks in JNU; strict action against those found guilty; and resignations of JNU vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and the Union home minister.

On Monday, Gateway saw hundreds joining the protest throughout, including some political leaders. Slogans like “Kabootar apne side hai, aur Gateway occupied hai” were raised in addition to those against the Centre and in support of students who have been attacked. At 4pm, approximately 600 people marched from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway. By 4.30pm, Mumbai Police had removed barricades and opened the gates, allowing protesters to spill onto the tourist compound. President of the south Maharashtra wing of Student Islamic Organisation, Uzair Ahmed Rangrez expressed concern about the failure of Delhi Police to prevent vandalism at JNU. “The home minister and the JNU vice chancellor must take responsibility and resign.”

According to a statement issued by JNU’s administration, prior to the violence on Sunday, there had been unrest on campus because some students have opposed a proposed fee hike. Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar said, “Students at JNU were protesting in a Gandhian way and the manner in which they were attacked by masked goons is unacceptable.” Demanding an inquiry, Pawar said, “It can’t be a coincidence that such an instance happened so close to the [Assembly] polls in Delhi.” Joseph Lobo, a retired teacher from Fergusson College, Pune, said, “As teachers, it is our duty to stand by students.” Anil Karnik, a teacher from the University of Mumbai, said, “I am shocked to see the police allowed a free hand to goons in JNU.” Ashok Dhawale, national president of the All India Kisan Sabha, described how students were being treated as oppressive. “Those responsible for such attacks should be put behind bars, but that seems difficult now as the perpetrators are being encouraged by those in power,” he said.

A group of approximately 50 doctors came to Gateway to join the protest. Developmental paediatrician Samir Dalwai said, “What happened on Sunday was a planned attack on students. This cannot be accepted.” By 9pm on Monday night, the number of protesters had shrunk to around 60, in smaller groups that were determined to not disband. “After what JNU students have faced, we fear for our lives and those of others who raise their voices,” said Aisha Kader, general secretary, TISS Students’ Union.