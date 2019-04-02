Murder case against director of Panvel-based trust

The Panvel City police on Sunday registered a murder case against the director of a Panvel-based trust after a 41-year-old man fell ill in the de-addiction centre run by the trust, and later died in a hospital in Mumbai on March 23. No arrests have been made so far.

Although the trust had told Prashant Pawar’s family that he was suffering from jaundice, according to the police, he had fractured ribs. The police are probing if he was attacked by someone at the centre.

Pawar was admitted to the centre in Sangurli a year ago for his alcohol addiction. “In the first week of March, the trust called Pawar’s family and informed them that he had been suffering from jaundice and was admitted to a hospital in Panvel. His brother rushed to the hospital, but Pawar was not in any condition to speak,” said a police officer from Panvel city police station.

Pawar’s family then shifted him to a Parel hospital, the police said. “The doctors at the Parel hospital informed Pawar’s family that he had multiple fractures in his ribs. His family then shifted him to Nair Hospital, where the doctors told them the same after medical examination. When Pawar died on March 23, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death,” the officer said. The postmortem reports are awaited. The family, meanwhile, approached the Panvel city police along with the medical reports of both the hospitals. “After examining the reports of both the hospitals, we registered a murder case against the trust’s director,” another officer said.

Police are now probing if Pawar was attacked at the centre. “At the centre, we were told that Pawar had fallen down and that may have caused the fracture. However, we are probing if someone at the centre had hit him with a hard object,” said the officer.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 12:15 IST