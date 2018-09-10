Murdered HDFC Bank vice-president’s body found in Kalyan near Mumbai: Police

The body of missing HDFC Bank’s vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi was found in Kalyan city of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday.

The body was found in Haji Malang and a police team was at the spot doing panchnama.

The 39-year-old banker had gone missing from the Kamala Mills office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A taxi driver, detained for Sanghvi’s murder, alleged he was killed over professional rivalry after his promotion recently, according to police sources. The driver claimed he was hired by four people, including a woman.

Police found Sanghvi’s car with bloodstains and a knife in Navi Mumbai a day after his wife filed a missing person’s complaint after he didn’t return from his Kamala Mills compound office.

Sanghvi lived with his wife and eight-year-old son in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

