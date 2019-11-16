e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Muslims not against Congress support for Sena

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:12 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Despite the Shiv Sena’s Hindu hardline agenda, Muslims in the city are not opposed to the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party joining hands with it to form a government in Maharashtra. Reasons? Muslims are unanimous that they will prefer the Sena to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They feel the current Sena leadership represented by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray is moderate. “We prefer anyone, but the BJP,” said Saeed Noori, who heads the Raza Academy.

Haris Shaikh, an interior decorator, said, “We have held meetings with Aaditya Thackeray and found him to be understanding of our issues.”

In the past five years, Muslims are disturbed by the incidents of lynching as well as the tirade by right-wing leaders from Sangh Parivar. Recently, an editorial in Saamana calling for a ban on burqa on the lines of that imposed by Sri Lanka after the bomb blasts was snubbed by the Sena leadership.

Ashrafuunisa Ahmed, a homemaker, said, “The Sena will be under pressure not to undertake any misadventure against Muslims and our rights would be safeguarded.” Former Sena minister Ravindra Waikar said: “Muslims especially the youths have seen the Sena work for their welfare.”

top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News