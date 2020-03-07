MVA budget: ₹1,000-crore tourism complex planned at Worli in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:19 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government plans to build a Rs1,000-crore tourist complex in Mumbai, state finance minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced in his budget speech on Friday. The proposed tourist complex, with a “world class” aquarium inside, will be spread over a 14-acre plot at the defunct Worli Dairy, with the state tourism department – headed by Aaditya Thackeray – set to prepare a detailed project report soon.

“International standard tourist complex is planned at Worli Dairy Complex. Detailed project report will be prepared by an international architect of repute…,” deputy chief minister and state finance minister Ajit Pawar said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in December 2019, had asked the tourism department to prepare a plan to build an aquarium in Mumbai. The aquarium is likely to be on the lines of the ones in Singapore and Bangkok.

The state has additionally allocated Rs500 crore for the next five years to boost tourism in Mumbai and make the city a global travel destination.

Aaditya termed the allocation for tourism “historic” as it will not only generate revenue, but also create employment opportunities. “The department [tourism] has not seen such an increase in allocation ever before. Tourism will surely witness a big boost,” he said.

The tourism department also plans to refurbish at least 22 existing tourist sites in Mumbai to attract domestic and foreign travellers. There are also proposals to have a sound-and-light show at Colaba; carry out restoration work at Gateway of India; and chalk out a heritage circuit in south Mumbai, among others.

The MVA government has already allocated Rs100 crore for various such development works in 2019-20 after it came to power in November last year.

“A viability gap funding programme for promotion of coastal tourism, on the lines of the Central scheme, will be formulated by the state,” Pawar said in his budget speech.

The Shiv Sena-led MVA government’s decision to focus on making Mumbai a tourist hub could be attributed to the party having an eye on the next Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, scheduled for February 2022.

Besides building new tourist attractions and improving existing ones in Mumbai, the state also plans to improve tourism infrastructure across Maharashtra. The budget has allocated an additional Rs65 crore for the ongoing construction of jetties under the Sagarmala programme at Vasai, Bhayander, Kharwadeshwari, Manori, Ghodbunder, Narangi, Gorai, Borivli, Malvan, and Ambadve for the development of Roll-on Roll off (Ro-Ro) services. In addition, the government has set aside Rs50 crore for construction of a new jetty at Radio Club, Colaba, for passenger transport.

Subhash Goyal, chairman of STIC Travel Group of Companies and a member of Assocham tourism committee, said Mumbai and Maharashtra have a lot to offer in terms of tourism, but it was never been marketed.

“It is welcome move that the state government has made more allocation for tourism. Many domestic and international travellers come to Mumbai, but sites aren’t promoted. This allocation will also help generate employment, which the country needs currently,” said Goyal.